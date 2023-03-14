The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs lose by nine to Illawarra Hawks with US import Kevin Warren sidelined

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A clearance delay mean Kevin Warren was unable to play in the Maitland Mustangs opening game. Picture supplied.

The Maitland Mustangs paid dearly for a delay in US import Kevin Warren's clearance with his absence contributing hugely to their opening round NBL1 East nine-point loss to the Illawarra Hawks on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.