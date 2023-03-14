Import Sydney Hunter has played a starring role on debut for the Maitland Mustangs in their opening round win over the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL 1 East.
Hunter scored 26 points and showed no ill effects of a recent hamstring injury in a 71-61 win against a Hawks side which played finals last season.
The new recruit arrived in the summer after completing five seasons at the University of San Diego.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz said she is looking forward to a productive season.
"She was classy and came up with baskets right when we needed them," he said.
"Hannah Fox was the other player that was really strong for us in points, rebounds and assists, she was almost leading the team in those categories.
"She's a lot fitter this year than she was at the end of last season - with her it's like having a new player."
The Mustangs led 31-26 at halftime at the Snakepit in Wollongong before the Hawks clawed their way back to lead 47-46 heading into the last quarter.
With six minutes remaining and leading by one point, Maitland were able to swing the momentum to complete an 11 point win.
Early season rust was a factor for both teams though Wawszkowicz was impressed by his side's fitness and grit in defence.
"We shot the ball poorly and we had a lot of turn overs and those are the things that I know we'll improve upon as we get used to the speed of the competition, " he said.
"The most pleasing thing was our fitness and our ability to run out the game, we haven't been able to do that previously and those things will stick with us."
Next up the Mustangs face another road trip when they head to Canberra for a double header, playing the Canberra Nationals on Saturday before backing up against the Centre of Excellence on Sunday.
Wawszkowicz said the side will use the opening rounds as a barometer to test where the Mustangs sit in the 16 team competition.
"We're really using these first five games before Easter, we play a mix of teams home and away and we're using that as a bit of a trial to determine what sort of expectations we set," he said.
"Everyone would love to win the league but we'll know after these first five games where we are aiming.
"After game one my assessment is we're looking at seventh to tenth, somewhere around there but that could all change quickly if we have a strong weekend this weekend."
