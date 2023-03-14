The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Centre pair Nathan Pili and Dane Corben standouts in Maitland Blacks trial game

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Blacks centre Nathan Pini goes on the attack against West Harbour at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Blacks kicked off their trial season campaign with a comfortable win against Shute Shield team West Harbour Pirates third grade side at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.