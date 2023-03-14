The Maitland Blacks kicked off their trial season campaign with a comfortable win against Shute Shield team West Harbour Pirates third grade side at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Centre pairing Nathan Pili and Dane Corben were two of the standout performers in a game which featured the majority of the Blacks' first grade squad including star fullback Pat Batey and Anderson Medal winners Nick Davidson and Sam Callow and skipper Harry Champman.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said it was the first time Pili and Corben had played in the centres together.
"Both of those boys have probably been our most consistent trainers over the preseason and they were two of of the standouts for us," Cunningham said.
"Nathan, when he got some good front foot ball showed how damaging he can be with the ball in his hand. He is a big lump of a fella and we believe he can give us a bit of punch this year."
On a big day of rugby featuring the Newcastle Wildfires first grade and colts teams in action against West Harbour, the Blacks showed real steel in defence as well as some enterprise in attack.
"Being the first hit out of the year we wanted to make our defense the key focus," Cunningham said.
"Concentrate on our line speed and execute our tackles properly and I thought we did that.
"They scored one try and that was due to a little bit of a mind lapse when the boys were too busy worrying about a scuffle going on in the background. Otherwise I was really pleased with the defence."
Pat Teddy, playing his first game for the Blacks at hooker, was another stand out performer.
"That was his first hit out in a couple of years. He's just come to us he moved to Newcastle from New Zealand and he that was his first run," Cunningham
"He is returning from injury after a couple of years. I thought his set play was really good today and his work around the park is really good.
"Typically Sam Callow and Riley Leadley both worked pretty tirelessly."
Pat Batey was given 40 minutes on the field in his return from a series of head knocks last season and looked comfortable.
"He had a couple of really good touches, a couple of good kicks and he carried the ball into contact which will gives his confidence the world of good after what he suffered last year with the head knocks," Cunningham said.
Returning half Max Stafford missed the game with flu and Coby Wetini is in a brace after inuring himself in the Newcastle Pacifica game earlier this year.
In their absence, Nick Taylor was given the opportunity to start at No.9 and he did an excellent job.
