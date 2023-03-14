Four people will face court today charged with a combined 43 offences - including assaulting police and producing a weapon to avoid apprehension - following an alleged police pursuit through the Hunter Valley region yesterday.
Police allege a man brandished a knife and threatened police officers trying to arrest him and a woman at the end of a chase which involved two vehicles being disabled by road spikes and a pursuit through bushland.
The saga began at 9am on Tuesday, March 14, when Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were patrolling the Pokolbin area, when they detected a Toyota Hilux allegedly travelling at high speed on Broke Road.
Police said when the Toyota failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated travelling through Wollombi township with road spikes successfully deployed at Paynes Crossing.
The vehicle stopped at a nearby property and the four occupants fled before allegedly stealing a Nissan utility parked nearby and driving off.
A short time later, police again deployed road spikes, stopping the Nissan near bushland at Sweetmans Creek, where the four occupants fled into bushland.
Police said following an extensive foot pursuit, a 37-year-old woman and three men - aged 26, 41 and 44 - were arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The 37-year-old woman was charged with 23 offences, including two counts of use weapon to avoid lawful detention, three counts of resist arrest; two counts of assault police two counts of police pursuit - drive recklessly and use a weapon to avoid apprehension.
Her other charges included: two outstanding warrants; break enter and steal; assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle; aggravated take/drive motor vehicle in company; three counts of drive while disqualified; be carried in conveyance without consent; two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent; goods in custody suspected of being stolen; and possess prohibited drug.
The 41-year-old man was charged with 11 offences, including: resist arrest; assault police in execution of duty; three counts of use weapon to avoid lawful detention; aggravated take/drive motor vehicle in company; drive while unlicensed; take/drive conveyance without consent; and three counts of be carried in conveyance without consent,
The 44-year-old man was charged with breach of bail, two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, and resist police.
The 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, resist police, possess prohibited drug and possess offensive implement.
Police will allege in court the 41-year-old produced a knife and threatened police attempting to arrest him and the 37-year-old woman during the foot pursuit.
All four were refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today (Wednesday, March 15).
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.