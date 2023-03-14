The Maitland Mercury
Four people to face court charged with a combined 43 offences after dramatic police pursuit

Updated March 15 2023 - 7:27am, first published 6:54am
Four people will face court today charged with a combined 43 offences - including assaulting police and producing a weapon to avoid apprehension - following an alleged police pursuit through the Hunter Valley region yesterday.

