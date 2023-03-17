The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend, March 17, 18 and 19

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bath House Garden is open to the public this Sunday. Picture supplied.

OPEN DAY

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.