OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Bath House Garden flows around a country home and small lake and is open on Sunday between 10am and 4pm. The well-manicured garden, filled with rustic charm, is on the corner of Forest Hill Drive and South Willards Lane at Oakhampton Heights. Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for children.
ANTIQUES FAIR
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Head to the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground on Saturday (9am to 5pm) and Sunday (9am to 2pm) for the Newcastle Antique Collectibles Fair. A huge range of antiques, bottles and all things vintage will be on display. Entry is $5 for adults and free for under 16s. Enter through Evans Street.
In other news:
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
THE REGAL INN
Head to The Regal Inn, Tenambit on Sunday for the Boutique Markets. There will be more than 30 stalls offering various products, lots of food options and entertainment. This market supports local makers and producers and is family friendly.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Free Art Sunday is on again this weekend at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. There are two sessions to book into at 10.30am and 11.45am, and the activities are designed for kids of all ages. MRAG's friendly art tutors staff the event. While you're there, why not take a look around the gallery. Register for free at www.mrag.org.au.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
This Saturday, hear about the unbelievable escapes from Maitland Gaol on this guided tour. Book at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
LIVE MUSIC
THE LEVEE
Head to Coffin Lane this Friday, March 17 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, to enjoy live music from As of Sky and Lysytsa. Settle in for the evening and grab yourself a cocktail by Newcastle Distilling Co.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
