"Benchmarking" to floods has a long history in and around Maitland. It involves noting the height reached in a big flood and seeking to build so that a future flood of similar magnitude will have no significant impact.
Usually benchmarking is applied to the floor levels of new dwellings.
The early residents avoided the lowest-lying areas when they built their habitations. Thus natural levees next to rivers or knolls on floodplains were favoured.
But all of the original Maitland houses and most of those on the early rural estates were on floodplain land and thus prone to inundation.
Because of topographical variation, dwellings on floodplains varied in the frequency with which they took in floodwater but none were free of it in the bigger floods.
Soon, people noted the levels reached by individual floods and used them to inform their building practices.
One case was at Goulburn Grove, outside Largs, where the Unicomb family constructed their house with its floor one foot (30 centimetres) above the height reached in the very severe flood of 1893. To that time this was the most damaging flood seen at Maitland since European settlement.
A house in Pitnacree later occupied by Dal and Maurine Osborn was similarly built with its floor a foot above the 1893 level.
Neither dwelling was invaded by floodwaters until 1955, when both were deeply inundated by 1.5 metres over the floor at Goulburn Grove and 1.35 metres at Pitnacree.
In Horseshoe Bend, builder Ted Belcher used the 1949 flood to set the floor for his family's house a full two feet (60cm) higher.
Again, though, the 1955 flood defeated his reasoning: the water peaked two metres deep inside. Even benchmarking to 60cm above the 1893 level would not have ensured the house remained free of floodwater.
In all these cases the construction was to a level above a recent big flood.
There was no concept of the "worst-case scenario" or the degree to which a known big flood could be exceeded, and there was no guidance from councils on such matters.
Some people created temporary platforms above floors.
David Hampton of central Maitland built sturdy wooden platforms more than halfway up the walls of a bedroom in each of two family houses in Ward Street.
When lowered, the platforms (which were designed to be above the 1949 level) covered the width of the rooms and even pianos could be lifted onto them. Again the 1955 flood defeated the measure: it rose almost to the ceilings.
Nowadays, planning regulations mandate that the minimum heights of floors in new dwellings must be half a metre above the defined 1% Annual Exceedance Probability (the so-called one-in-100-years) flood.
The extra half metre is to compensate for waves and errors in estimating the height which the one per cent event could reach.
It is not intended as "extra"' protection and provides no guarantee against inundation in a flood like 1955's which peaked above the one per cent level.
Benchmarking gives protection against floods. But on floodplains that protection is rarely absolute.
