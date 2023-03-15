Morpeth Public School student Evie Grainger has broken a Maitland freestyle record that had been unbeatable for 30 years.
The 10-year-old set a new Maitland Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) zone record in the girls 10 years 50 metre freestyle by 0.3 of a second.
Competing for her school at the Maitland PSSA Zone Swimming Championship at Maitland Aquatic Centre on Friday, March 3, Grainger swam the race in a speedy 34.11 seconds.
It was the only record broken on the day.
Making the achievement even more special, Nicole Kelly (nee Slade), who set the record 30 years ago and went on to hold multiple Australian championship titles, was present at the carnival and congratulated Grainger on her achievement.
After swimming competitively for just 18 months, Grainger's coach at Hunter Valley Allstars Swim Club Damon Rodd said she is showing huge potential.
"She's going very well," he said.
"The fact Evie's at that level, she's still 10 and she's still learning, but she's well on her way to doing amazing things if she wants to.
"She can do whatever she wants to do."
Grainger is also a strong butterfly swimmer and Rodd said she will break even more records next year.
He taught her to swim at Just Like Fish Swim School when she was three-years-old.
"It's a sign for me, her breaking that record," Rodd said.
"I was actually the assistant coach of Hit N Dip when Nicole was swimming and watched her trajectory, and Evie's well on that trajectory, doing these sort of times at this age.
"Its always exciting to have that and know what you're doing is working."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
