Swim star Evie Grainger breaks zone record held since 1993

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
March 15 2023 - 2:00pm
10-year-old Evie Grainger with her achievement certificate at Maitland Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied.

Morpeth Public School student Evie Grainger has broken a Maitland freestyle record that had been unbeatable for 30 years.

