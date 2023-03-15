The Maitland Mercury
What's on

Maitland Gaol will host an outdoor cinema screening of Escape from Alcatraz on March 18

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:33pm
Maitland Gaol's functions, events and site activation lead Amanda Andrews promoting the Escape from Alcatraz outdoor cinema night. Picture by Simone De Peak

Watch a daring escape plan unfold on the big screen within the walls of the historic Maitland Gaol and then try it yourself.

