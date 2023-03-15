Watch a daring escape plan unfold on the big screen within the walls of the historic Maitland Gaol and then try it yourself.
Escape from Alcatraz - supposedly the most secure prison of its time - will screen on Saturday, March 18.
The film tells the story of three inmates who make an elaborate plan to escape from the prison on Alcatraz Island.
"This isn't just a movie night, it's a unique experience. Watching an iconic prison movie within the walls of one of Australia's hardest maximum security prisons is about as real as it gets," Gaol destination manager Mike Baudinette said.
"We think that events like this are a little bit special and offer punters a unique way to interact and engage with Maitland Gaol - which has a long history of daring escapes of its own."
Tickets are $30 per person and include a $10 voucher for the Escapes guided tour and Get Out Escape Rooms.
"Punters can try their hand at their own escapes," Mr Baudinette said.
The night kicks off at 6.30pm and the movie starts at 7.30pm.
People can bring sealed bottled water, snacks and a camp chair or picnic rug.
A range of food trucks will be available on the night. The event is for adults only.
"Of course, no cinematic classic would be complete with an armful of popcorn and ice-cream, and we're inviting East Maitland Rotary along to cook up a storm too," he said.
For more information and to book tickets click here.
