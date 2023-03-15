Maitland Roller Derby are on the hunt for a new venue to host their games after holding a successful information night for prospective players this week.
After years of disruption, the league is focusing on rebuilding by attracting players, referees and social members.
First time players don't need to be able to skate with committee member Casey Wood (AKA Mental Case) saying league members are happy to teach people from scratch.
Ms Wood who has been playing roller derby for the past nine years said the league is hoping to gain enough skaters during the year to field a team.
"We had a fantastic time, I think we had around 18 people show up for the info night which is wonderful and I think we had about 16 of our league members show up for training which I think is probably the highest numbers that we've had since COVID," she said.
The league train at the Metford Community Baptist Church Hall, but due to size constraints are searching for a venue to host games.
Whilst roller derby requires a track for players, a game also needs additional space for a refereeing lane.
The league play a flat track roller derby which can be played on a variety of surfaces suitable for skating including rinks, basketball courts, parking lots and airplane hangars.
Ms Wood said while the league has used different venues in Maitland they have not been invited back and are now searching for something more suitable.
"We want to be able to host games in Maitland because we are the Maitland Roller Derby League we don't really want to have to host in surrounding areas," she said.
"We just need a large area - it probably needs to be the size of two basketball courts or a basketball court with a substantial sort of area around the outside."
Metford Community Baptist Church Hall has a polished concrete floor and Ms Wood said the same surface would be ideal and remove the risk of damage to floor surfaces.
"We're hoping to hold a 10th birthday bout event towards the end of the year," she said. "But we're not able to do that without a venue.
"We've talked about having a look at possibly Raymond Terrace or maybe Muswellbrook but we really want to be able to have a celebration of the 10 years of our league existing in Maitland."
If you are interested in joining the league as a player, referee or social member you can contact the league social media for an info pack.
