New game venue needed as Maitland Roller Derby gears up for exciting year

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:50pm
Maitland Roller Derby held an information night for prospective league players, referees and social members. Picture supplied.

Maitland Roller Derby are on the hunt for a new venue to host their games after holding a successful information night for prospective players this week.

