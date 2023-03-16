Thornton will be looking to end a 33-year premiership drought when they host City United in their first grand final since a 1996-97 loss to Northern Suburbs.
The Thunder, who beat minor premiers Western Suburbs by seven wickets to qualify, will be hoping for a repeat of the 1989-90 grand final victory against City United when the two teams meet again at Thornton Oval on Saturday and Sunday.
But they will have to do it without star opener Jono Gabriel, who is away in Queensland.
Thornton vice-captain Jamie Krake admits Gabriel, who has 640 runs this season, will be a big loss, but the team has played very much as a unit and there was still plenty of scoring ability in the ranks.
"Jono can be out for a duck or make a quick 60 or 70 at the start, we have won either way and there are still a lot of guys who have scored a lot of runs in the top order," Krake said.
"He has been unreal all year and we will miss him. But you never know what's going to happen in a grand final and hopefully a couple of blokes step up and get the job done for us."
Thornton's Matt Gabriel, Krake and Jake Reeves all have centuries this season and Jake Moore has a best of 85. The bowling attack is one of the most disciplined in the competition and can strangle teams run rates and has regularly taken 10 wickets or more a day.
City have many similar traits, but they have harnessed them to ensure they qualified for five grand finals in a row, including the COVID cancelled 2019-20 final.
City skipper Matt Trappel is the odd man out this season as the only batter in the top six without a century, but he has a top of 75.
"Josh was the difference. I'm so glad he is on our side. That to me was the best innings I've seen him play. He struggled early, but just kept on digging deep and was there at the end to see us home," he said of City's effort to make 7/231 chasing down the Warriors 229 with two overs to spare.
"The semi was played at a very high quality and the fight that was shown by our boys with the ball and the bat to take it all the way and get a good win is all you can ask.
"Kurri were excellent, they threw everything at us, but it was all in just such good spirit. It would be great for fans if this weekend's like that and with the same result for us."
Trappel is expecting a close and hard fought grand final against Thornton.
He said while the Thunder will miss Jono Gabriel he believed they had plenty of firepower left in the side.
"I'm stoked for Thornton that they've made the grand final. They play a good brand of cricket and deserve to be there," he said.
"It's a grand final and very rarely is it going to be one player, one moment that decides it. It's got to be a team effort and I think both teams have been fairly consistent with both bat and ball.
"I think whoever plays the most consistent cricket through the two days will be the team which comes out on top."
Krake said after previous campaigns had come undone because of rain, Thornton were delighted to effectively secure their grand final spot on day one of their grand final against Wests.
"It was good to get over Wests in the semi-final, they've had the wood over us for a fair while. They've been a tough side for a long while and to beat them is a real confidence boost.
"Elliott Thompson (4-28) started us off brilliantly and we bowled really well throughout the day and restricted them. At the end we got the job done as we knew the rain was around so it was good to get it done in one."
Play starts at 12.30pm on both days.
t's a big weekend of cricket in Maitland across senior and junior ranks with grand finals from first grade to Stage 2 in the juniors.
In second grade, minor premiers Northern Suburbs meet City United at Lorn Park over Saturday and Sunday.
The other senior grade finals are one-day games with play starting at 12.30pm
