Grand finals across grades in Maitland cricket competitions | Photo gallery

It's a big weekend of cricket in Maitland across senior and junior ranks with grand finals from first grade to Stage 2 in the juniors.
In the senior ranks, Thornton will be looking to end a 33 year premiership drought when the meet City United in the first grade grand final at Thornton Oval.
Thornton beat City United in the 1989-90 grand final and have not appeared in another since losing to Northern Suburbs in the 1996-97 decider.
City have been one of the dominant period of the past three decades and have qualified for their fifth grand final in a row.
However, their last premiership was back in 2018-19 when they smashed Kurri Weston courtesy of a double century to Josh Trappel and a century to skipper Matt Trappel.
In second grade, minor premiers Northern Suburbs meet City United at Lorn Park over Saturday and Sunday.
The other senior grade finals are one-day games with play starting at 12.30pm
Third Grade: Paterson v Raymond Terrace.
Fourth Grade: Kurri Weston Mulbring v Tenambit Morpeth
Fifth Grade: Kurri Weston Mulbring v Tenambit Morpeth
In the junior ranks Norther Suburbs have five teams in grand finals including Norths Gold and Reg in the Under-16 Division 1 decider.
Teams across the district are involved from as far afield as Paterson and Gresford to Greta-Branxton.
Tenambit Morepth's Under-14s are chasing their third premiership in a row after playing their first grand final together in Under-12s.
Under-16 Div 1: Norths Gold v Norths Red at Lorn Park
Under-16 Div 2: Plovers U16 Mixed v Gresford Vacy Colts at Morpeth Oval
Under 14 Div 1: Tenambit Morpeth v Norths Red at Robins Oval
Under-14 Div 2: City v Thornton at Thornton Oval
Stage 2 Div 1: Norths Red v City U13s at Maitland Park / Louth Park
Stage 2 Div 2: Greta-Branxton v Norths Black at Maitland Park / GUOOF
Stage 2 Div 3: Paterson U12 Mixed v Tenambit Morpeth at Maitland Park / SMR
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
