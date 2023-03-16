The Maitland Mercury
Former Maitland Pickers player Tom Cant in line to make Knights debut

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Former Maitland Pickers player Tom Cant is in line to make his NRL debut for the Newcastle Knights. Picture Newcastle Kinghts

Former Maitland pickers back-rower Tom Cant is in line to make his NRL debut for the Newcastle Knights against the Dolphins.

