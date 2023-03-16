Former Maitland pickers back-rower Tom Cant is in line to make his NRL debut for the Newcastle Knights against the Dolphins.
Cant has been named on an extended bench after nine members of Newcastle's top-grade squad were ruled out of the clash at McDonald Jones Stadium through injuries, concussion or suspension.
He skippered Newcastle's Jersey Flegg (under-21s) team to a grand final appearance in 2022 and has played the first two rounds of the 2023 season for the Knights in the NSW Cup.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry passed on his congratulations to Cant and his family from the entire club.
Cant debuted for the Pickers first grade side in 2021 following in the footsteps of his dad Matt after playing for the East Maitland Griffins as a junior.
"Tom's a champion fella, I have a lot of time for Tommy and his family, he's a kid with really good values and sets standards for himself really high on and off the field and we couldn't be happier for him," he said.
"It's a great opportunity, he led that Flegg side well with his captaincy last year and secured a full time deal and he's reaping the rewards of that.
"It's hopefully the first of many games for Tom, he'll die trying and one thing we found out about Tom is he is certainly someone you want in the trenches with you."
The NRL provided the Knights with salary cap dispensation after $5 million worth of their playing roster was sidelined.
Despite being named on an extended bench, Lantry's mail suggests Cant will play.
"Sometimes you need a little bit of luck and a break and yeah the Knights have got a little bit of an injury crisis but at the end of the day it's what generates opportunities and I think Tommy will bring plenty of energy to the team," he said.
Cant is set to debut alongside young playmaker Ryan Rivett, who played Jersey Flegg with Cronulla last season.
Outside back Dylan Lucas, Lakes United product Ben Talty and Oryn Keeley have also been named.
