Sick kids like Telarah resident Koby Adams will benefit from a fundraising appeal at Coles, with funds from our region going to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.
Coles has launched its annual fundraising appeal with Curing Homesickness to help sick kids across NSW.
Curing Homesickness is a national initiative which raises funds to support children's hospitals, foundations and paediatric services.
All funds raised from Thursday, March 16 until Tuesday, March 28 at Coles supermarkets in the Hunter New England region will go directly to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.
In other news:
Shoppers can support the initiative by purchasing a $2 donation card at the checkout or by making a donation of their choice at Coles.
John Hunter Children's Hospital will use the funds for an at-home sleep assessment program for kids with sleeping disorders.
Telarah resident Koby Adams, 10, is receiving treatment at the John Hunter Children's Hospital to treat a rare and complex condition known as Zellweger Spectrum Disorder.
This condition affects his breathing during sleep and requires Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy to support his airway at night.
Koby has spent much of his life attending hospital appointments and undergoing numerous tests and procedures, including regular sleep studies at John Hunter Children's Hospital to monitor his breathing, oxygenation and sleeping patterns.
Since the sleep unit developed the at-home sleep system, it has enabled Koby to use the system from the comfort of his own bed.
With roughly an hour trip to the hospital each way for Koby, at home devices make significant difference.
Hunter New England Health executive director for Children, Young People and Families Dr Paul Craven said funds raised for the John Hunter Children's Hospital will make a huge difference to children and their families.
"The Curing Homesickness appeal raises much needed funds that enable us to improve patient experiences, and rethink the way we deliver healthcare," Dr Craven said.
"With the support of Coles we'll be able to conduct sleep studies remotely, meaning more children and young people can be assessed and diagnosed sooner from the comfort of their own home - reducing travel time, unnecessary hospital admissions, anxiety and disruption for many families."
Coles State general manager Ivan Slunjski said Coles is proud to continue its support for Curing Homesickness.
"Coles stores and team members across NSW are incredibly proud to get behind this year's Curing Homesickness appeal because we know that every cent raised is going to make a big difference," he said.
"Our partnership with Curing Homesickness has already raised more than $2 million for the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation and the John Hunter Children's Hospital in just four years and we encourage our customers to continue to get behind this great cause."
The Coles Curing Homesickness appeal runs from Wednesday, March 15 to Tuesday 28 March in all Coles supermarkets.
For more information about Curing Homesickness, visit www.curinghomesickness.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.