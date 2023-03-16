The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Coles fundraiser supports sick kids at John Hunter Children's Hospital

March 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koby Adams (centre) with brothers Liam (left) and Jake (right). Picture supplied.

Sick kids like Telarah resident Koby Adams will benefit from a fundraising appeal at Coles, with funds from our region going to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.