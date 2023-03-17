East Maitland trainer Sarah Rushbrook relishes bonus shot with Adrenaline Rush

East Maitland trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook was glad just to have Adrenaline Rush back in her stable after almost three years away.
So gaining a start in the $30,600 Go Girlfriend Final on Saturday night at Menangle was simply a bonus.
In her second run back for owner-breeder Rushbrook, Adrenaline Rush finished second as an $11 chance in the Newcastle heat a week ago and has gate one in the mares feature because of her low rating.
Rushbrook, who has two pacers in work, knew Adrenaline Rush faced a mighty task in the decider, but she was just glad to be in it.
"She's a mare I bred myself and she spent a lot of her career in Queensland," Rushbrook said.
"I started her career in Tamworth where I was based then, but then she went to the paddock and I had a fall and was out for quite a while.
"So I sent her to Queensland to race and I've only just brought her back. I was absolutely stoked to make the final, I wasn't expecting her to do it, so just really happy to be in it.
"The draw will be a big help, and she'll need all the help she can get. It's pretty hot field, so I'm not expecting much.
"Hopefully we get a good suck along the pegs and we might pick up a little cheque."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
