The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

East Maitland trainer Sarah Rushbrook relishes bonus shot with Adrenaline Rush

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Rushbrook

East Maitland trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook was glad just to have Adrenaline Rush back in her stable after almost three years away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.