Darwish Ahmadzai helped more than 300 refugees escape political turmoil in Afghanistan before fleeing himself in late 2021.
He's now become one of Dungog's newest residents after settling in the area with his wife Shagufa and children Ahmad Sohail, 17, Madina, 14, Ahmad Zia, 12, and Yasar, 5.
When tensions between coalition forces and the Taliban initially began to rise in 2013 Mr Ahmadzai and his family were offered an escape from Afghanistan, however Mr Ahmadzai saw a bright future for the nation despite the conflict.
"[I wanted to] To change what we can because the majority of the boys, we work, most of them are educated," he said.
"We also see a lot of youngsters, all interesting. Afghanistan sent a lot of students overseas and they come back and they have very good positions and skills."
This would all change when the Afghan government collapsed following America's withdrawal from the country in 2021.
"We see our country's future very well and we thought there would be no need to go. But when the government collapsed there was no other option," Mr Ahmadzai said.
Following this, Mr Ahmadzai and his family began making preparations to leave Afghanistan, however he couldn't leave without helping others first.
The family initially attempted to flee through Kabul airport following the Taliban's entrance into Kabul, however this was cut short by an explosion causing the airport to close.
Following this, Mr Ahmadzai and his family were forced into hiding in Kabul for several months.
During this time, Mr Ahmadzai would assist people fleeing across the border into Pakistan, organising transport and acting as a diplomat of sorts between the border officers and people attempting to flee.
Mr Ahmadzai, in conjunction with Newcastle-based screenwriter and humanitarian Vanessa Alexander, managed to help more than 300 people escape Afghanistan into Pakistan.
The two met after Ms Alexander was put in touch with Mr Ahmadzai to help her get 25 refugees into Pakistan following visa issues on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Mr Ahmadzai was able to help negotiate their passage and the two successfully got the refugees out of Afghanistan, continuing to work together to help more refugees, focusing mainly on educated women and humanitarians, according to Ms Alexander.
Ms Alexander was given the key to the city of Newcastle on International Women's Day on March 8 for her efforts.
Mr Ahmadzai's history working for security companies shipping food and supplies between Pakistan and Afghanistan meant that he knew how the border between the nations worked and more importantly that he had connections with the people operating the border.
He would use this knowledge, as well as his ability to speak multiple languages to send small groups of people across the border into Pakistan where they could then flee to whichever country they had visas for.
"I know the tradition of the Taliban so I take advantage of those things... I send trustable people with them," Mr Ahmadzai said.
"Every day we did two teams, send one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Anytime one left I never sleep at night, I just wake up all the time."
In total, Mr Ahmadzai assisted 376 people in crossing the border and fleeing the nation putting himself at extreme risk to help these people because he believed it was the right thing to do.
"I'm the kind of person, I love to help when I can and make somebody happy," he said.
Eventually, Ms Alexander managed to get Mr Ahmadzai a job in Dungog working for Australian Sustainable Timber meaning that he would qualify for a skilled workers visa. However, in order to get the visa he had to pass an English test that would take place in Pakistan.
Mr Ahmadzai spent a total of two months in Pakistan studying for and taking the test while his family remained in Afghanistan.
"Darwish got into Pakistan because he had to pass the English test in order to come," Ms Alexander said.
"Two months he had to stay there and it was too risky for Darwish to go back into Afghanistan and it was tricky to get the family out because they didn't have passports."
This was an incredibly stressful time for Mr Ahmadzai.
"There was a few stresses I had. For me there was an exam to pass so there's also stress and also for my family, I really worry about it," he said.
However, eventually Mr Ahmadzai managed to get passports for his family and they went through Pakistan to Australia and eventually to Dungog in March of 2022.
Thanks to the hard work of the Dungog community Mr Ahmadzai and his family arrived to a fully furnished house and a community ready to welcome them.
A group of people who knew each other beforehand all came together to help Mr Ahmadzai and his family.
This took a fair bit of work according to one of those people, Jenny Akers.
"We had to work very quickly... We found a musician who owned a house in Dungog who wanted to rent it out so we got the lease," Ms Akers said.
"I got people to buy linen... We got a truckload of secondhand furniture from Vanessa Alexander and her group in Newcastle. We got sets of saucepans donated... We got all kinds of everything that you would need."
This was out of pure generosity from the Dungog community with numerous people putting up their hands to help.
Mr Ahmadzai and his family were blown away to come to their new home and discover that they didn't need to buy anything. His wife was especially surprised.
"The thing was, I lost a lot of things in my life... It had become normal for me," he said.
"If you don't have equipment for the house it's really stressful. When we travelled from Newcastle to here my wife was asking me how we would get those things, I told her it's all arranged."
"We walked around [the house], she was asking me, is it the owner of the house, do these things belong to them and I said no it's yours because they buy everything."
For Mr Ahmadzai, the best part about moving to Dungog has been that everyone already knows who he is wherever he goes and that everyone has been so welcoming.
"Whenever I walk into the shop, they already know me when I introduce myself I was just shocked... That was really amazing for me," he said.
Shortly after arriving in Australia, Mr Ahmadzai attended a party with one of the women he helped escape Afghanistan. She was excited about being able to decorate her own house.
Seeing this excitement in her face was one of the best moments of Mr Ahmadzai's life.
"I visited her house in Sydney... And she organised everything and she was explaining to me so when I saw the happiness, that was the best moment in my life, I was really happy about that," he said.
"That's the human nature, everyone would love to see other people happy."
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
