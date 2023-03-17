The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Good News

Darwish Ahmadzai helped more than 370 women escape Afghanistan before settling in Dungog

AM
By Angus Michie
Updated March 18 2023 - 10:09am, first published 6:00am
Darwish Ahmadzai and Vanessa Alexander helped more than 300 women and their families escape Afghanistan. Picture by Angus Michie

Darwish Ahmadzai helped more than 300 refugees escape political turmoil in Afghanistan before fleeing himself in late 2021.

AM

Angus Michie

Journalist

Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.

