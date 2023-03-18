Man, 43, charged over allegedly deliberately lit fires at Beresfield on Saturday

A man will face court on Sunday charged over allegedly deliberately lighting fires near Beresfield on Saturday (March 18).
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished all four blazes, in grassland near Weakleys Drive, Beresfield, which were reported to emergency services about 11.40am.
Police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 43-year-old man nearby on John Renshaw Drive a short time later.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station, where he was charged with four counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread and breach of bail.
The Maroubra man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Sunday (March 19).
No one was injured.
