Junior and senior winners on day one of Maitland cricket grand final weekend | PHOTOS

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 19 2023 - 10:39am, first published 7:38am
Paterson players celebrate after winning the Stage 2 Division 3 grand final against Tenambit Morpeth. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Paterson, Tenambit Morpeth Bulls and Kurri Weston Mulbring have claimed the third, fourth and fifth grade premierships on day one of the Maitland cricket grand final weekend on Saturday.

