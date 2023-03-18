Junior and senior winners on day one of Maitland cricket grand final weekend | PHOTOS

Paterson, Tenambit Morpeth Bulls and Kurri Weston Mulbring have claimed the third, fourth and fifth grade premierships on day one of the Maitland cricket grand final weekend on Saturday.
The first and second grade grand finals are two day games and will be decided today (March 19).
In the junior ranks the premierships went to Norths Red (Stage 2 Div 1); Greta Branxton (Stage 2-Div 2); Paterson (Stage 2 Div 3); City United (Under-14 Div 2); Plovers (Under-16 Div 2).
The Under-14 and Under-16 Division 1 finals are two-day games and will be completed next Saturday.
Paterson are third grade premiers after a comfortable seven-wicket win against Raymond Terrace.
Their bowlers set up the win dismissing the Lions for 56 in the 24th over. Adam Lovegrove took 4-6 and Andrew Maher 3-9.
After the loss of three early wickets, Brad Bidner with 27 not out and Lovegrove 20 not out saw Paterson home.
In fourth grade, Tenambit Morpeth are premiers are a hard-fought three wicket win against Kurri Weston Mulbring.
The Bulls and Warriors had made their way to the decider after finishing third and fourth respectively at the end of the regular season
KWM were all out for 91, with Jackson Fairfull 18 and Cody Beavis 18 not out top scorers. Samuel Jiby (4-15) and Sam Anil Kunnuvila (4-19) both picked up four-wicket hauls.
In reply the Bulls led by Pradeep George with 26 made 7-92. Fairfull completed a fine game with 4-18.
Kurri Weston Mulbring claimed the fifth grade premiership double with a five-wicket win against Tenambit Morpeth.
The Bulls were all out for 101 with Matthew Norris top scoring with 55 off 46 balls. The Warriors made 5/104 with James Brooks top scoring with 32, Reece Lewis 26 and skipper Rodney Edgell 21 not out.
In Under-16 Division 2, Plovers won by four wickets with just three balls to spare posting 6-91 in reply to Gresford Vacy Colts total of 10-90 in their T20 grand final.
Ryan Heggs and Riley McKewen top scored with 30 and 23 not out retired respectively, while Tait Maytom made 36 for Colts.
City United cruised to a six-wicket win after restricting Thornton to 8/111 off their 20 overs in the Under-14 Division 2 grand final.
Bowen Hine top scored with 20 for Thornton and City's Blake Coyle took 3-20. In City's knock Rhys Tyrrell made 46 not our retired off 40 balls and Max Proctor 36 not out. Syed Ahmed took 2-5 for Thornton.
Norths Red claimed the premiership double with a close win against City United in the Stage 2 Division 1 grand final.
Greta Branxton claimed the major-minor premiership double after defeating Norths Black in the Stage 2 Division 2 grand final.
Paterson had a hard fought win against Tenambit Morpeth in the Stage 2 Division 3 decider.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
