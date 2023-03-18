Maitland in for a scorcher with a top of 39

Maitland is set for a scorcher today (March 19) with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top temperature of 39 degrees.
It will be even hotter in Cessnock with the mercury expected to hit 40 there.
There is some respite on the way with showers and tops of 27 and 25 predicted for Maitland and Cessnock on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday's temperatures will rise on the back of light west to northwesterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h in the morning which will become light in the middle of the day as the heat pounds down.
Saturday's top temperature in Maitland was 33.6 degrees. The average top this month has been 31.6, which is 4.5 degrees above the average of 27.1 for March.
The top temperature so far this month is 38 on March 7. The top so far this year is 38.8 on February 18.
There are no total fire bans today (March 1(, as of 8.30am, but high fire danger is forecasted across most of the state.
For Total Fire Ban rules: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
