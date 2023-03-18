The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland in for a scorcher with a top of 39

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland and Cessnock can expect a top of 39-40 degrees today.

Maitland is set for a scorcher today (March 19) with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top temperature of 39 degrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.