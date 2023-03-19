The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Azzuri score late winner as Charlestown edge Maitland Magpies 2-1 in NPLM

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland went down to Charlestown Azzuri at Cooks Square Park on Saturday night. File photo.

Two defensives lapses have proved the difference after the Maitland Magpies were beaten 2-1 by Charlestown Azzuri in round three of the NNSW NPLM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.