Two defensives lapses have proved the difference after the Maitland Magpies were beaten 2-1 by Charlestown Azzuri in round three of the NNSW NPLM.
The Magpies created a host of chances but walked away from Cooks Square Park empty handed after the Azzuri scored a late winner.
After clawing their way back to parity, an Azzuri long ball on 86 minutes evaded the Maitland defence and snuck past Magpies keeper Taylor Pate at the far post.
In a feisty encounter with eight yellow cards the Magpies trailed early after a free kick was deflected into the path of Azzuri captain and former Jets player Taylor Reagan to score on eight minutes.
Maitland worked their way into the match and forced a good save from the Charlestown keeper in the 25 minute.
Ty Paulson neatly turned his opponent in midfield before passing to Damon Green who shot low to the near post - forcing a fine reaction save.
Controlling possession and field position after the half-time break, Maitland eventually broke through after a stunning strike from new recruit Rhys Cooper in the 66th minute.
Winger Tom Davies won the ball high and from the resulting throw-in was able to find attacker Flynn Goodman in the Azzuri penalty area.
He laid a pass back to Cooper waiting on the edge of the box who took a touch before curling his shot into the top right corner.
Despite the Magpies pushing for a winner it was the Azzuri who broke the deadlock with the Magpies conceding from a set piece for the second time in the match.
Maitland will return to Cooks Square Park this Saturday night when they face Valentine.
In a mixed start to their 2023 campaign, Valentine have taken four points from their first three games and drew with Cooks Hill two-all in their round three match.
