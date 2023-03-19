Zack Stewart has put in a starring performance as the Maitland Saints registered a stirring 65-59 pre-season win against round one rivals The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
In perfect preparation for the Black Diamond Cup season opener in two weeks, the sides played out a tight tussle at Killarney Vale.
Coach Dustin Spriggs said while it is unusual to play a trial game against a round one opponent he was happy to get game time into his squad.
Spriggs said his side dominated possession and the clearances though they lacked composure at times and will need to work on their goal kicking leading into round one.
He said they will get some goal kicking practice with training returning to Max McMahon Oval in Rutherford from Tuesday. The side has been training at Lochinvar which has no goal posts.
Zack Stewart was excellent for the Saints after returning to Maitland from the Sydney Swans academy.
"He really stood up and got five clearances in the last quarter and carried us over the line which was great," Spriggs said.
"Our captain Riley Newstead was really good through the midfield in the last quarter too, he really stood up, he kicked the goal that put us in front with a couple of minutes to go.
"And then new recruit from Warrnambool Billy McPhee kicked the match sealing goal so it was good to have the skipper kick an important goal late and then a new recruit kick the match sealer."
Spriggs welcomes some selection headaches come round one.
"As a coach it's one of the rare times that I've got five or six really hard decisions to make and that's testament to the hard work the boys have put in, the young guys at the club and some new recruits," he said.
"We're probably going to have eight really high quality players running around in the twos next week, which is hard telling those blokes at training they're going to miss out but that is really where you want to be as a club.
"As the season goes on I always believe you need 32 to 35 first grade standard guys to be up there in this competition."
