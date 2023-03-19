The Maitland Mercury
City United defeats Thornton to claim 2022-23 premiership

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 5:26pm
Maitland 2022-23 first grade premiers City United. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United delivered an emphatic two-day performance to claim the 2022-23 Maitland first grade premiership at Thornton Oval on Sunday (March 19).

