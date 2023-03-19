City United delivered an emphatic two-day performance to claim the 2022-23 Maitland first grade premiership at Thornton Oval on Sunday (March 19).
in the other grand final completed yesterday Northern Suburbs are second grade premiers after beating City by 73 runs at Lorn Park. Norths posted 261 on day one and dismissed City for 188 on day two.
After a tremendous day one by both first grade grand final combatants left the game evenly poised, City took control from the first ball of play with Tim Baker and Tim Burton both bowling with accuracy and venom.
Baker seized the initiative with the wickets of opener Peter Gabriel and Thornton skipper and No.3 Matt Gabriel for ducks and City never relinquished it.
After setting a competitive target of 9/219 on day one, in no small part to a magnificent 71 by man of the match Karl Bowd, City used the same tactics Thornton has used to such effect on their home ground.
In addition to Bowd's 71, Matt Trappel made 38 not out and Josh Trappel 37.
"We took a lot of lessons from the way Thornton bowled and I think successful employed them," City skipper Matt Trappel said after his side dismissed Thornton for 123 in sizzling conditions.
Accurate bowling taking the square boundaries out of play and building pressure on batters until they finally played a rash shot and got themselves out was the order of the day.
And it worked with the bowlers bowling in tandem to ensure no easy run and the wickets fell at regular intervals.
Baker was the chief destroyer finishing with 4-23 off an incredible 16 overs, Andrew Vickery picked up 3-28 off 17 and Todd Francis 2-25 off 10.2.
The fielders maintained a great standard in the stifling conditions, typified by a back-handed flick the length of the pitch by Josh Trappel to catch Cody Flett short of his crease after he played a shot and didn't get back in time.
Matt Trappel said both teams had played tremendous cricket, but in the end he believed his side had felt from the start of the season that this was their year and they were not going to blow their chance.
Playing in their first grand final since 1996-97, Thornton were very much in the game after restricting City to 219 thanks in large part to a five-wicket haul by Dan Willis (5-58 off 20 overs) to turn proceedings after City were at 1/124.
"We had a very good day one, but one bad day of cricket cost us the game and title," Matt Gabriel said.
"I thought after they got such a great start to keep them to a target of 220 for us was a great job.
"But their bowlers from the start had the better of us. Tim Baker bowled very well.
"I'm still very proud of all that we achieved this year and we will be back again."
Trappel said the team had been very disappointed by the previous two campaigns in which they made the grand final but lost it.
"We felt we hadn't achieved all we should have as a team, but this year no matter what has happened we have had a sense of belief that this was our year.
"Any disappointment is swept aside as we worked so hard for this and beat a very good team to win it."
Northern Suburbs collected the second grade premiership double with a 73-run win against City United at Lorn Park.
Batting first on day one Norths made 8/261 led by 90 to opener Geoffery Keppie-Watson and 69 to Rob Bartlett. Ryan Merrick took 3-67 and Sam Jordan 2-53 for City.
In reply City were dismissed for 188, with Anru Kriel top scoring with 62.
Norths shared the wickets with Rodney Hines (2-32), Hayden Callinan (2-20), James Friis (2-20) and Will Parkinson (2-26) all picking up a brace.
