Integrity a key issue as election looms

The NSW election is looming and regional voters, Maitland Mercury readers among them, have had their say via a survey conducted by our publisher, ACM.
The standout issue for regional voters is government integrity, the survey found. Initially this took many of the ACM edtors across the state by surprise - my money was on health which was a close second.
But looking back over the past term of government, clearly issues of government honesty and integrity left voters with concerns.
The reader survey was not an opinion poll on Mr Perrottet versus Mr Minns or the Coalition versus Labor. It was an opportunity for our readers - voters - to tell the politicians what they really think.
An analysis of results from the survey of 2512 readers across regional NSW shows fewer than one in five believe public hospitals receive enough funding.
Asked to rate their contentment with key government services and infrastructure, respondents gave hospitals the lowest average score of 29 out of 100, followed by mental health support (33), public transport (34), schools (34), roads (36), energy and waste efficiency (38) and help for small business (42).
The clear message was that next state government needs to do better on hospitals, roads and schools.
In oppressive heat our cricketers old and young competed for premierships across the district and congratulations to all the winners including first grade premiers City United who overcame Thornton in a tremendous game.
One of the exciting developments in Maitland cricket has been the ever increasing number of players from sub-continental backgrounds. Let's hope this is a sign that the future is bright for cricket in the Hunter especially at a grassroots participation level.
Michael Hartshorn
Acting Editor, Maitland Mercury
