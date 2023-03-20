The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's Evie Manning and Ellie Stacey selected in Hunter netball program

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:50am, first published March 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Evie Manning and Ellie Stacey have been selected in the Hunter Academy of Sports Netball program for the second year. Picture supplied

Evie Manning and Ellie Stacey from the Maitland Netball Association hope to take the next step in becoming elite players after selection in a talent development program run by the Hunter Academy of Sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.