Evie Manning and Ellie Stacey from the Maitland Netball Association hope to take the next step in becoming elite players after selection in a talent development program run by the Hunter Academy of Sport.
They are joined by umpires Bethany Knight and Abigail Mackaway in gaining selection for the second year in a program aimed at identifying, monitoring and developing the skills of young netballers.
They form part of a squad of 31 players and nine umpires who complete fitness tests, skill work and delve into topics such as nutrition, sports psychology and leadership.
In April the squad will head to Wagga Wagga to take part in games against other Regional Academies of Sport.
Academy CEO Brett O'Farrell said this year's squad was a good mix of new and returning squad members.
"The coaching staff has assembled not only a very talented squad, but through the early stages of this year's program they have also displayed a great work ethic and plenty of enthusiasm when it comes to their training," he said.
"Fitness and skill development will be the focus of the first training block which no doubt will reap rewards when they take the court at the Academy Games in April."
After a break the squad will resume training in July before travelling to Port Macquarie in September where they will compete against ten other Regional Academies of Sport from across the state.
