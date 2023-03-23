Maitland deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin is calling for every Maitland candidate in the state election to commit to funding Thornton road upgrades.
The Liberal councillor said there has not been enough money promised for the growing suburb.
Labor MP Jenny Aitchison, The Greens candidate Campbell Knox and Legalise Cannabis Party candidate Daniel Dryden have all committed to fighting for the Thornton Railway Avenue Bridge duplication, if elected.
Liberal candidate Michael Cooper wouldn't commit to funding the duplication, but he said the "safety and accessibility of our roads is a top priority".
Maitland's One Nation candidate Neil Turner and Sustainable Australia Party candidate Sam Ferguson had not responded when this article was published.
Ms Aitchison has promised $15 million would be spent on planning and early works for the project, if Labor wins government. Mr Knox and Mr Dryden said they would push the next state government for the full $26 million.
Cr Griffin said Labor's promise "won't even cover half the cost of the duplication" and the roundabouts at Weakleys Drive and Thornton Road, and the Haussmann Drive intersection, hadn't even been mentioned.
Mr Cooper said the Coalition has already allocated money for an intersection upgrade at Raymond Terrace Road and Government Road in Thornton, as well as money for the $2.1 billion M1 motorway extension to Raymond Terrace which is being funded by the state and federal governments.
"The NSW government has joined with Maitland City Council to invest $26 million to carry out an intersection upgrade at Raymond Terrace Road and Government Road, Thornton," Mr Cooper said.
Cr Griffin said the council had been "battling with its hands tied behind its back ever since the Keneally government put a cap on developer contributions for Thornton North in 2010."
"This has cost council tens of millions of dollars in contributions which should have gone towards community infrastructure in Thornton and Chisholm," he said.
Urban Taskforce Australia, a property development industry group, reported in 2009 about the government's plan to introduce the cap following a decline in home construction and the need to boost the industry amid "serious economic and social problems".
At that time Maitland council was given an exemption period.
Ms Aitchison did not elaborate on the cap when asked by The Mercury but did say that the state government could have given funding at any time from "the millions they have received from stamp duty on new homes in Thornton North and Chisholm".
The Thornton Railway Avenue Bridge duplication is estimated to cost $26 million and the state government is responsible for funding it, according to Maitland council.
"NSW Labor is the only party in this election which is committing new money towards the duplication of the Thornton railway bridge to help Maitland City Council in alleviating traffic congestion issues on the local roads at Thornton," Ms Aitchison said.
"In fact, it has been revealed by the NSW Parliamentary Budget Office on Monday, March 20 that the NSW Liberals and Nationals are not committing any new funds for new road projects across Regional NSW until at least July 2024."
When asked about new funds for regional roads, Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway didn't say whether any new money would flow before July 2024, but he did say the government has announced more than $675 million for regional councils in the past nine months.
He also said it has announced another $400 million in its Fixing Local Roads program.
He said the Coalition has a "pipeline of investment" for roads - to ensure communities have the roads they need now and in the long-term - and councils wanted that certainty to manage their budgets and workforce.
"With us they've got it with hundreds of millions for works to be delivered now and another $400 million in Fixing Local Roads to be rolled out. This keeps people in jobs and our economy moving forward."
Mr Dryden said he would push to fully fund Thornton's road infrastructure, if elected.
"I wish it known that as part of my promise to push for more funding into infrastructure, I will commit to full funding of Thornton's traffic infrastructure," he said.
Mr Knox said The Greens will fully commit to support the funding for the necessary infrastructure upgrades in Thornton, if elected.
"We at The Greens believe every single suburb should be walkable, rideable and liveable, we also commit to more accessible bus stops and free public transport across Maitland as well as more green spaces throughout our city," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
