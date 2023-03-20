BRANXTON bomber Corey Lamb will go into the season-ending National Tournament at Moonah full of confidence and inside the top 80 on the Australasian Order of Merit (OOM).
Lamb is fresh from his maiden top-10 finish, carding rounds of 65,71,67,66 to be at 15 under and a tie for eighth in the NSW Open at Rich River on Sunday.
The 269 total was the 21-year-old's lowest as a professional and propelled the right-hander to 76th with 61.54 points on the OOM. The top 60 earn playing rights for next season. Micheal Wright is 60th with 95.10 points.
"It puts me in the top one hundred which will qualify for me straight for the final stage of Q school at worst," said Lamb, who is in his first year on the tour after graduating from Q-school last year. "If I have a good week at the National, I should be right."
Lamb had his dad, Tony, on the bag at Rich River.
"I have had a few wins with dad on the bag before," Lamb said. "He is good company and having someone you enjoy being with helps."
The majority of the NSW Open field, including winner David Micheluzzi, will tee up at the National Golf Course in Moonah, starting next Thursday.
"I do like Moonah. I had five or six under in the first round of The National last year," Lamb said.
Lamb was tied for 18th entering the final round of the NSW Open and stormed home with six birdies in the final 11 holes.
"I was 12 under for the back nine for the week and three under for the front," he said. "It is good to know I can do it."
Muswellbrook product Dylan Perry was the best of the Hunter contingent at the NSW Open, firing four rounds in the 60s to be tied for third at 17 under and move to 48th on the OOM with 116.91 points.
Jake Higginbottom was tied for 29th at 10 under. Toronto teenage amataeur jake Riley also made the put and finished 67th at even par.
