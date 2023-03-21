A standout performance from Shakera Reilly was not enough as the Maitland Mustangs went down to the table-topping Centre of Excellence in round two of the NBL1 East.
The Mustangs pushed the Basketball Australia representative side all the way but were ultimately outpointed in the final quarter to go down 86-64 at the AIS Basketball Centre.
Reilly netted 27 points which also included five rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Returning to the Mustangs this season from the Mount Gambier Pioneers, Reilly was in comfortable surroundings in Canberra having won the WNBL championship with the University of Canberra Capitals in 2020.
"She played well, she shot it well and as the game wore on we were looking for her more and more to be the leader we expect offensively, and she produced," coach Mark Wawszkowicz said.
"So we're expecting a lot more performances like that from her."
Wawszkowicz said while a loss is always disappointing there were positives to take out of a performance that pushed a team containing some of the best young players in the country.
"It was only a seven point margin at three quarter time and we were in a winning position," he said.
"Then in the fourth quarter they made some shots and the 22 point margin was the closest anybody has got to them this year and in fact the first time they have been pushed this year."
Wawszkowicz was again impressed with recruit Sydney Hunter after a strong showing in round one and captain Rachel Williams played well after battling an achilles injury in recent weeks.
Mustangs were unable to make up the ground after a slow opening quarter against the Canberra Nationals in Saturday's match going down 71-59.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz said while his side won't be using excuses, the road trip did have an effect with players experiencing heavy legs in the game's opening stages.
"They got an eight point jump on us really quick and try as we might, we couldn't get back," he said.
"It was a decent effort but we're looking forward to later in the season when all these teams have to travel up our way and play straight away.
"We've had two long road trips and are really looking forward to starting our campaign at home this weekend.
"Canberra were beatable and had we of played on Saturday the way we played on Sunday we would've probably won the game."
In welcome news the Mustangs will be at home for the first time this Sunday when they take on Norths Bears at Maitland Federation Centre.
"Another hard game this week against Norths, they're always a top four contender so it's a yardstick for us to say - well, how do we measure up with top four teams," Wawszkowicz said.
"Then the schedule opens up a bit for us."
