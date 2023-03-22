The Maitland Magpies have been drawn to play Mid Coast in the inaugural NNSW Women's League Cup on the Easter long weekend.
The Magpies will travel to Taree to play in the knockout competition before facing Mid Coast at home in round six of the NPLW a week later.
The League Cup is for NPLW clubs with all teams from under-13s to first grade facing off against the same club.
The winner of the matches held over the Easter long weekend will then go onto play in mid-week semi-finals between May 15 and 19.
The final will be played on the weekend of August 5-6 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The League Cup is in addition to the Women's State Cup where teams play off in a three-day tournament on the weekend of July 7-9.
The Magpies won the State Cup in 2021 and were defeated in the final of the 2022 tournament by Charlestown Azzuri.
Magpies Coach Keelan Hamilton said a league cup was exciting for the competition.
"Extra games, extra trophies to try and win should excite the players and I know it has excited our players and they're definitely keen to try and add their names to another trophy," he said.
"I'm sure the other teams in the competition feel that way as well."
