The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Magpies travel to Mid Coast for opening round of NNSW Women's League Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Sophie Stapleford scores against Mid Coast last year; the Magpies have been drawn to face Mid Coast in the Women's League Cup. Picture file

The Maitland Magpies have been drawn to play Mid Coast in the inaugural NNSW Women's League Cup on the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.