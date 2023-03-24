The Maitland Mercury journalists asked community members what some of the most important issues are, that will influence their vote at the ballot box this weekend.
The environment, focus on protecting trees against over development. Infrastructure like roads, more money for road maintenance. Health, fixing issues with Maitland hospital.
Cost of living, education spending, infrastructure spending on roads.
Infrastructure and maintenance spending to go towards improving dirt roads and pot hole filled roads, spending to go towards accommodating students with special needs within all local primary and high schools. A focus on facilities including public swimming pools to accommodate enough programs to avoid lengthy waiting lists.
Cost of living, infrastructure to be spent on roads and road maintenance and spending towards education.
Health in relation to staff, access to services and support for upskilling staff. Homelessness, there is lack of housing. More government housing and increased support services are needed and the cost of living, the government needs to assist families with interest rates, energy prices and food prices.
Education, we need to address the teacher shortage. Health, increased staff and reduced waiting times and support for the regions, to often past governments sold off public assets to provide infrastructure in Sydney.
I don't think these politicians care about the every day person. They make all these decisions but don't really make them based on the welfare of people, but to keep themselves in office. I will wait and see who I feel comfortable with and connect with before voting.
