Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has pledged a $113,000 boost for organisations, most of which will help people in the community who are escaping violence, experiencing homelessness or poverty.
The funding will be spread across eight community groups, if Labor wins government after the March 25 election.
The big winner is the Maitland Business Chamber and Maitland Liquor Accord, which will receive $35,000 for Maitland's inaugural Best Bite program, an initiative to bring visitors and energy into Maitland's restaurants, pubs and cafes.
Maitland Region Community Support is another winner, and will receive $18,000 to provide funding for hampers to support vulnerable people in the community.
There will be $68,000 of the funding going towards support services helping people experiencing poverty, domestic violence or homelessness.
Ms Aitchison said as Maitland has one of the highest increases of domestic violence occurrences in the state, it's important to support the services who are providing support in the community.
"The importance of this is our domestic violence figures are going up massively, highest in the state increases," she said.
"We have an increase of over 35 per cent of domestic violence [cases] in Maitland over the last five years, and nearly 15 per cent in sexual assault.
"These are staggering and shocking statistics, but they tell the story of people in our community who are escaping violence every day."
The full list of organisations receiving funding is:
Maitland Region Community Support (MRCS) manager Sarah Adams said the funds are very much needed at her organisation, as demand for services has gone up dramatically in the last six months.
MRCS offers meals, food hampers, referral to other supports and emergency relief to vulnerable people in the community.
"Everybody's noticed the cost of living has been increasing, and we've seen not only that, but also an increase in people requiring meals," Ms Adams said.
"Not only that, we're hoping to use some of it to go towards vouchers which will support the local community, so for instance if they're getting a food pack from us, we'll also be able to give them a voucher for a local butcher or fresh food grocer."
Ms Aitchison said if she is re-elected as Maitland MP but Labor doesn't win government, she will still advocate for these services.
"I think it's fairly well known that I'm a survivor of sexual assault myself, and in addition to that I've seen the impact of domestic violence," she said.
"Once we see there's a domestic violence incident, often that then leads on to homelessness, maybe loss of jobs, and a who lot of other aspects.
"We know the fastest growing cohort of people experiencing homelessness is women over 55, and in a lot of those cases domestic violence is at play.
"We need to do something."
The Mercury has sought comment from the Liberal Party on whether it has funding plans for the Maitland community groups identified by Labor.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
