STREET EATS
METFORD
Street Eats will be popping up at Metford Sports Complex on Schanck Drive this Friday from 5pm, with a fleet of food trucks serving up everything from pizza and burgers to snow cones and ice creams. Plus, there's music from local musician Carl the Bartender.
LIVE MUSIC
STILLSBURY LANE
This Saturday, join local act Ifritah from 4pm for an unforgettable night in Stillsbury Lane for Luminous Laneways. The event will see fire and LED performers light up the night, as well as run free workshops for people of all ages and abilities. Come along, be wowed and show off your moves, during the live DJ set and more.
MAITLANES
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Council's program of free Maitlanes activities continues this weekend, with a unique live set from Sunbiirds in NAB Lane from 7pm this Saturday. Sunbiirds is an instrumental ambient ensemble out of Newcastle, who are set to deliver a symbiosis of acoustic and electronic sonic elements to get lost in.
PLANT MARKET
EAST MAITLAND
After an early start on Sunday, head to the grounds of The Barracks on Lindesay Street in East Maitland to check out the many succulents, cacti and garden plants for sale, plus honey, hot drinks and a barbecue. It runs from 8.30am to 1pm, be sure to bring your own carry bags and cash. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/succulent-cactus-and-plant-market.
PLANTING DAY
TELARAH LAGOON
Council's autumn series of community planting days kicks off this Sunday morning from 9am, with more than 400 native trees and shrubs set to be planted at Telarah Lagoon. Roll up your sleeves and join in, all the tools are provided - you'll just need to bring a hat, gloves and plenty of sunscreen and water.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.