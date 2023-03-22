The Maitland Mercury
Make it Maitland: Let's Roller Skate promises fun for everyone this April

Updated March 23 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:30am
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold with eager skaters from the Maitland City Rollers. Picture supplied.

Ready, set, skate! Maitland Regional Athletics Centre will host a large pop-up roller skating rink this April, just in time for the school holidays.

Local News

