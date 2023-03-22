Ready, set, skate! Maitland Regional Athletics Centre will host a large pop-up roller skating rink this April, just in time for the school holidays.
Maitland City Council is inviting local families to lace up a pair of roller skates and hit the rink over three days from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the event was "back by popular demand", following the "huge success of last year's After Dark event at Maitland Station".
"We're thrilled to be bringing back an evolution of this hugely popular event, bigger and better than before," he said.
"We listened to the feedback from our residents and expanded the format. This time we're offering skating sessions throughout the weekend and during the day too.
"We'll also be theming the Saturday night between 7pm and 9pm as an '80s roller disco with a soundtrack of classic '80s tunes, complete with '80s video clips on the big screen. We'd love to see everyone dust off some of their best '80s wear, get involved and come out for a trip down memory lane."
Make It Maitland: Let's Roller Skate will run Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday from midday to 9pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
A raft of other fun and games, including food trucks and a community barbecue, a live DJ, lawn and arcade games, ice cream and coffee vans, plus popcorn and fairy floss, will complement the roller rink.
Tickets are free. People can bring their own skates or hire a pair for just $5. Book your session now at mait.city/LetsRollerSkate.
