Beer and pie lovers throughout the Hunter can enjoy a new Dog's Eye Lager this Saturday at Maltnhops Brewhaus in Beresfield.
Brewhaus has teamed up with Hunter Valley Pie Hunters to create a new beer and will be holding a launch party called Pie and Boozer Palooza!
The family friendly event will start from midday and punters can enjoy pies from gourmet Hunter valley vendors Full Throttle BBQ, Sutcliffes and Mr Brisket.
There will be merch, prize draws and two live music performances.
Michelle King from Brewhaus said the Dog's Eye is an Australian style lager created with the hope it's enjoyed with a meat pie.
She said Facebook group Hunter Valley Pie Hunters reached out to the brewery in the hope of creating a signature beer.
"They were looking to do a group beer, so Phil our brewer sat down with them and came up with the recipe to complement eating a pie and drinking a beer, " she said.
No registration is required and more information on Saturday's event can be found here.
