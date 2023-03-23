The Maitland Mercury
Maltnhops Brewhaus and Hunter Valley Pie Hunters launch new beer this Saturday

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Cameron McDonald holds a pie and Dog's Eye Lager, Maltnhops Brewhause will hold a launch party this Saturday in Beresfield. Picture supplied

Beer and pie lovers throughout the Hunter can enjoy a new Dog's Eye Lager this Saturday at Maltnhops Brewhaus in Beresfield.

