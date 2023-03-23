A MOTORBIKE rider has been killed in a two-vehicle crash at Thornton.
About 2.20pm Wednesday emergency services were called to the Glenwood Drive and Poynton Place at Thornton following reports of a crash.
On arrival, Port Stephens-Hunter police found a motorbike and a blue Mitsubishi wagon had collided.
The male rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 38.
The driver of the vehicle - a 70-year-old woman - was uninjured. She was arrested and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing and released pending further inquiries.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
