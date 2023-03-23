The wait is finally over for the Maitland Pickers and the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs who face off in round one of the Newcastle Rugby League.
On paper the game looks like a mismatch with reigning premiers the Pickers tipped to go all the way again in 2023 and the Bulldogs are coming off a wooden spoon.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry knows form and reputation will count for little when the sides face off at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
"It's a Coalfields derby, both teams get up for each other, it's physical, it's aggressive - it's entrenched in it's history as well," he said.
"Irrespective of what roster they've got, where they are playing and where they finished on the ladder, it's generally a ding-dong battle.
"It's one you want to be a part of. I don't know if I'm going too far in saying it's got a bit of the Eastern Suburbs vs South Sydney sort of rivalry, but when the Coalfields teams come together it's a bit of that."
Lantry said it is an important weekend for the sport in the region after the passing of rugby league legend John Sattler who died on Monday aged 80.
"Kurri's a rugby league town and they've had some wonderful names come through their club and John Sattler has been one of those," he said.
"Kurri will want to go out and pay their tribute towards one of the greats of their club and the thing that can't be lost on us either is John Sattler was born in Telarah."
Lantry said there is an unknown element to the Bulldogs after so many changes in the offseason.
"What I see going on at Kurri at the moment - they made a choice to move their coach on, they're really instilling some of the things that we've tried to instill within our players here - understanding the past and respecting it," he said.
"Danny becoming involved as head coach out there, Shaun Collingwood as president, there's a real old boys flavour among that club and guys that were part of that successful era at Kurri through 93, 94, 95."
While Lantry acknowledges the Pickers are heavy favourites after sustained success in recent seasons, he said the club has had to work hard on and off the field.
"They might view us as a club that's got a little bit of backing behind us financially, a lot of juniors, they'll sort of potentially play that card but we've worked really hard for what we've got here."
Lantry is planning to name the six representative players currently with the Newcastle Rebels after the Newcastle Rugby League opted to shuffle the season-opening round following a clash with the NSW Country Championships final.
The Rebels face the Riverina Bulls in the grand final of the country championships on Saturday in Woy Woy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.