Bulldogs to pay tribute to Kurri Kurri legend John Sattler against Pickers

As a mark of respect Kurri Kurri Bulldogs players and officials will wear black armbands in honour of club legend John Sattler when they take on the Maitland Pickers in the opening round of the Newcastle RL.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said Sunday will be an important day for the club when they take on the Pickers at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
"I had the pleasure of meeting John myself three or four times throughout the years, a couple of times when he came up when we won the grand finals back in the early 90's, also with the team of the century and the naming of the grandstand," he said.
"As they say, just a lovely gentleman, he'll be sadly missed. He is part of the reason why back in the day a lot of people would've played the game, because of him, his toughness."
Linnane admits he is both excited and nervous ahead of a tough clash against a Maitland side who have dominated the Newcastle Rugby League competition over recent seasons.
The Bulldogs have named five club debutants in half Ben McIntyre, fullback Tiaan Brownless, prop Tyler Le Prince Campbell, hooker Daetyn Tanuvasa and forward Sam Robinson.
"There's a lot of people asking how we're going to go?" he said.
"Obviously with a lot of new players there, even though we've had those trial games, there's still just a bit of an unknown when you are going up against another side that you know is at full strength or pretty close to it.
"There's a lot more expectations on Maitland than there is on us, you know, we came last, they're premiers."
"They'll have to be quite consistent week in week out which you know the last three or four years they have shown they can be."
Linnane said his side is focused on defence and limiting Maitland's attack.
"With Maitland they've got a lot of attack, they like to go up the middle as well," he said.
"They've got a very good forward pack so we've got to work out how we're going to slow them down as much as we can, and then obviously to be able to compete with them for the full 80."
