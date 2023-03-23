Back to back wins will be the focus for the Maitland Magpies this weekend when they take on last year's premiers Warners Bay in round four of the NNSW NPLW.
Coming off a dominant win against New Lambton at home, the Magpies will travel to John Street Oval to take on a Panthers side looking to bounce back after three heavy defeats to open the season.
The weekend's 2-0 win was Maitland's first of the season and coach Keelan Hamilton said it was good to finally get a result.
"I was really happy with our performance, the first half particularly, I think New Lambton improved in the second half but in the first half I thought we were in complete control," he said.
"The only point we need to be better on - we probably just lacked a little bit of cutting edge in that final third.
"Credit to New Lambton as well, they defended their box and defended well but having said that we probably could have put the game to bed a bit earlier if we had a bit more cutting edge."
Hamilton said complacency has not been an issue this week despite Warners Bay struggling early in the season.
"We obviously look at the opposition each week in terms of finding out what they do and do our analysis so that we're well prepared, but the main focus is always on ourselves," he said.
"Nothing really changes for us this week, Warners Bay have had a few struggles to start the season but that won't effect our preparation or motivation.
"We know that we've got to keep getting better in the areas that we need to focus on to make sure that we're improving, and that'll be our main focus this week."
Hamilton said he has been happy with the team's overall control in possession but wants improvement in their attack.
"We need to get better at knowing when to penetrate and how to penetrate," he said.
"Particularly on the weekend as well we were looking to penetrate but sometimes that pass, the type of pass and the decision of where to pass we need to keep improving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.