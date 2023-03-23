Maitland will look to put a frustrating loss behind them when they line up against Valentine at Cooks Square Park on Saturday night in round four of the NNSW NPL.
Two defensives lapses proved the difference last weekend with the Magpies beaten 2-1 by Charlestown Azzuri.
The Magpies created a host of chances but walked away from Cooks Square Park empty handed after the Azzuri defended deep and snuck away with the points, scoring a late winner in the 86th minute.
Magpies coach Mick Bolch said while the result is frustrating there is no reason to hit the panic button this early in the season.
"We just needed to be a little bit better with the ball, I can't fault the way the boys played," he said.
"We kept the ball well, probably just lacked that final pass or that final shot in the final third.
"At the end of the day I mean their keeper's made four really good saves and they've scored from two set pieces that we should have been better at."
Bolch said the loss is a wake up call for his side and will be added motivation to get a win heading into the game against Valentine.
In a mixed start to their 2023 campaign, the Phoenix have taken four points from their first three games and drew with Cooks Hill two-all in their round three match.
"They're a young side but they've got some good experience there, there's three of our old first graders there including our ex-captain Carl Thornton," Bolch said.
"You've got Carl and Liam Thornton there, you've got Adam Hughes who's played A-League, over in China, they've got plenty of quality in the side mixed with a lot of young boys.
"The big boy up front, Tyrone Mulder had a good year last year, so he's always dangerous.
"It's the same every week and if you're not on your toes, we're the premiers, you've got to be up for every game, because everyone's coming to knock you over.
"This week will be no different - I'm sure Valentine will be in it up to their ears."
