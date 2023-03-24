O'Donnell says Pickers keen to back up after Rebels commitments

Newcastle Rebels captain Chad O'Donnell says he and Maitland's five other representatives in the rep team are keen to back up for the Pickers in the Newcastle RL opening round clash against Kurri Kurri Bulldogs on Sunday.
O'Donnell and his Rebels teammates face Riverina in the final of the Country Championship at Woy Woy on Saturday and is confident of bringing home the title to the Hunter.
"Touch wood everything goes well and we will all back up. I think everyone across the squad, but particularly us Maitland boys are keen to get back to play for Maitland," he said this week
"That's where the heart is. There's no way we would miss round one, especially when it's out at Kurri.
"I think it will be special, I'm sure Kurri have got some plans to have some dedications out there to John Sattler
"We will have to be on our game. They are not going to an easy beat out there at Kurri in round one especially with the crowd right behind them and the emotion of John Sattler's passing."
O'Donnell has enjoyed the experience of captaining the Rebels and getting to know some of the stars of the Newcastle competition.
"When I got the call that I'd be captain it was a pinch yourself moment because you look around that team and it's quality from one to 17 and even through to 25 really," he said.
"The people who aren't getting a start who are NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg quality players and they are all quality starting players in this comp.
"Our side has come together pretty well and I think the main thing is that we have gelled together like mates.
"(Rebels coach Adam Bettridge) Bettsy has done a really good job in getting us to combine so well as when you get a bunch of stars together and they don't click it can fall apart pretty quickly.
"When I first come back I didn't really know many people in this competition and now playing with them you realise everyone is a good, decent bloke across the park."
Bettridge had been full of praise for the Rebels right edge, which is made up entirely of Maitland players - O'Donnell (five-eighth, Lincoln Smith (backrow), Gary Anderson (centre) and James Bradley (wing).
The familiar pairing of James Taylor and Jayden Butterfiled in the front row has also made O'Donnell's job easier.
"To play behind Jimmy (James Taylor) and Buttsy (Jayden Butterfield) in the middle third, it makes our job in the backs a lot easier.
"To have them in the club and rep arena is incredible they carry the ball 20 times for over 200 metres each and it just puts you on the front foot.
"And then on my edge, I've got Linc (Lincoln Smith) at backrow and then Gary Anderson and Jimmy (James Bradley). It's an all-Maitland right edge there.
"We know how each other plays, it helps particularly in defence, because we can just trust each other there. We haven't leaked many points on that edge so far in the competition.
"It's just those high-pressure situations where it's probably more important. You are in defence and under the pump and you know you can trust the guys inside and out that you've played with for three years."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
