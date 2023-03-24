Passionate storyteller and artist Toby Cedar, who calls Maitland home, is sharing stories passed on through the generations in his new exhibition, on display at Maitland Regional Art Gallery this autumn.
Mir Giz Kemerkemer Opged Lam Zenadh Kes (Stories from Eastern Islands Torres Strait) explores Mr Cedar's deep connection between art, community and culture, presenting works that celebrate eastern island culture.
Mr Cedar brings stories to life through sculpture, carvings, dance, song and new technology.
A proud Torres Strait Island man, Mr Cedar has heritage from both eastern and western islands of the Torres Strait, which heavily influences his art.
Mr Cedar learnt traditional techniques by listening to his elders as they verbally shared their knowledge, and now he has been able to pass this on to his sons.
"These stories here are from my dad's side, the craftsmanship that's been passed down to me and I passed on to my boys," he said.
"This identifies us."
Mr Cedar's artworks feature QR code interactivity, where you can scan the code on the floor and watch the art come to life. His exhibition is open now, and runs until Sunday, May 28.
One of Mr Cedar's favourite pieces in the exhibition is Zeuber (wave), which was inspired by his longing for his family during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"During COVID I was supposed to go home to Western Australia to see my family, and we were in lockdown," he said.
"I couldn't go home so I went to my in-laws place at Christmas time, and as I sat down on the balcony and the sun was going down a wave broke and I missed my family that much I saw their faces in the wave."
Zeuber is an augmented reality piece on resin wood, and shows a blue wave with different lines and carvings to represent Mr Cedar's dad, mum, sister, brother, and self.
Mr Cedar is no stranger to the school students of Maitland, and has worked with Maitland Grossmann High School, Rutherford Technology High School, St Aloysius Primary School, Francis Greenway High School, Maitland High School and Kurri Kurri High School.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery senior curator Kim Blunt said it's amazing to have an artist of Mr Cedar's calibre on exhibition in Maitland.
His work, according to Ms Blunt, is full of "quieter stories that have an impact that hits you like a sledgehammer".
"It's incredible storytelling, and to have an opportunity of Toby being so unbelievably generous in sharing those stories with everyone is the thing we really cherish and look forward to," she said.
On Friday night (March 24) from 5.30pm, at Maitland Regional Art Gallery's autumn exhibitions launch, Mr Cedar will perform a traditional Torres Strait Island song and dance performance with his sons, alongside 20 members of the community and students from Hunter School of the Performing Arts.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
