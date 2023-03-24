The Maitland Mercury
Toby Cedar shares culture, history and storytelling in powerful exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:40pm
Toby Cedar at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Passionate storyteller and artist Toby Cedar, who calls Maitland home, is sharing stories passed on through the generations in his new exhibition, on display at Maitland Regional Art Gallery this autumn.

