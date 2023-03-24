What the two major parties have promised for Maitland

The NSW election campaign is drawing to a close and the smell of the democracy sausage is almost in the air.
So how has Maitland faired with local election promises from the Coalition - the Liberals and Nationals - and the Labor Party, and what can residents expect from the next state government?
The Mercury asked Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison (Labor) and Liberal candidate for Maitland Michael Cooper to list their party's promises for the electorate.
The Coalition will build a new ambulance station in East Maitland, through the $615 million NSW Ambulance infrastructure program that was announced in the 2022-23 State Budget. The East Maitland project is one of 30 across NSW.
The Coalition has promised to build new preschools at Bolwarra Public School, Gillieston Public School and Lochinvar Public School and provide a free universal pre-kindergarten program there five days a week.
The Coalition will also make parking at Maitland Hospital free from July 1.
The Labor Party will give Maitland council an extra $1.8 million in emergency road repair funding for urgent works, put $15 million towards planning and early works for the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge, and pay $2.5 million to replace Melville Ford timber bridge.
Labor will also split $293,000 between 10 Maitland community groups.
The breakdown will be:
Labor will also double the funding for local Landcare groups in Maitland including Bolwarra Landcare, Earthcare Park and Luskintyre Landcare group.
In other news:
The Coalition and Labor are promising statewide policies that will have some benefit to the Maitland electorate.
Related: for a detailed list of where all the parties sit on certain issues, click here.
The Coalition pointed to its priorities for the first 100 days in office and flagged three. These are:
The Coalition's other priorities for the first 100 days in office are:
Ms Aitchison provided the following list of statewide policies that would benefit Maitland residents.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.