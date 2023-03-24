What the two major parties have promised for Maitland

$100,000 to Early Links Ashtonfield for kitchen upgrade and ergonomic workstations to support cooking classes for people with disability

$80,000 to replace the kitchen for the local motocross dirt bike track for the Maitland District Motorcycle Club.

$10,000 to Friends of Palliative Care in collaboration with other Hunter Palliative Care organisations to produce a palliative care information booklet.

$10,000 to Maitland Against Domestic Violence (MADA) for raising awareness of domestic violence through flyers, website and community activities.

$10,000 to Carrie's Place Refuge for CCTV and fund a group facilitator for specialist programs.

$10,000 to Got Your Back Sista for new computers to enable domestic violence outreach programs.

$10,000 to Maitland Family Support to fund four fully trained staff to deliver Bringing Baby Home program.

$10,000 to Hume Community Housing towards equipment and supplies to support activities for underprivileged youth, such as murals and sporting activities.

$18,000 to Maitland Regional Community Support to provide funding for hampers to support vulnerable people in community.