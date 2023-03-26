Valentine Phoenix have beaten the Maitland Magpies 3-1 in round four of the NNSW NPL after Magpies midfielder Sean Pratt was sent-off.
Valentine scored three goals in five minutes late in the second half to overrun the Magpies after Maitland led 1-0 at the break.
Pratt was sent-off following a second yellow card in the 63rd minute after a sliding challenge to diffuse a Valentine attack.
The resulting free kick was expertly saved by Maitland keeper Paul Bitz to keep the Magpies' advantage.
However, once holding midfielder Pratt departed Maitland were up against it and constant Valentine pressure resulted in a 79th minute goal from the penalty spot.
The Phoenix had their second three minutes later when a square pass across the six yard box was tapped in at the far post.
There was no way back for Maitland when Bitz spilt the ball in wet conditions to open the door for Valentine to get their third.
The game started in heavy rain at Cooks Square Park, in a tight first-half Maitland opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Magpies attacker Damon Green produced a strong finish across the Valentine keeper from 20 metres.
Maitland largely controlled proceedings up until half-time, limiting the Phoenix to only a few chances on goal.
Re-energized after the break, Valentine pushed hard for an equaliser before Pratt's dismissal changed the momentum of the match.
Maitland will look to get their season back on track when they host Weston Bears in a local derby on Saturday night.
Weston drew 1-1 with Newcastle Olympic on Saturday night and have started the season in fine form occupying third on the ladder after two wins, a draw and a loss.
The Magpies find themselves in an unfamiliar 10th having played a game less after their first round match was abandoned against Lambton Jaffas.
