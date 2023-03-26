Newcastle's Country Championships title is the result of the squad's "unbelievable" dedication to the cause over recent months, coach Adam Bettridge says.
The Rebels defeated Riverina Bulls 49-12 in the tournament's final at Woy Woy on Saturday to win their first championship since 2016.
Having not competed in the tournament since 2017, the victory was more a statement than a drought-breaker but Bettridge said it again proved Newcastle Rugby League was the strongest competition outside Sydney.
"I expected them to win and win well," he said on Sunday.
"I truly believe a lot of these guys could play NSW Cup tomorrow.
"That side we put out would compete in a Cup competition, that's the calibre of it.
"It is the best area in bush football, without a doubt."
The Rebels shot out to a commanding 30-6 first-half lead and never looked in doubt. Outside-backs Joe Woodbury, James Bradley and Timanu Alexander bagged doubles.
Five-eighth Chad O'Donnell controlled the game and kicked eight conversions to be named player of the match.
Alexander won the coach's award.
"We hadn't started well all tournament and we thought if we could put them under the pump early it might be a bridge too far," Bettridge said.
"The senior players really stood up.
"A few of the boys were saying it's such a shame it's over, because we were only really starting to hit some nice straps and combinations.
"The improvement from January when we started to now is incredible.
"You'd expect that with a playing group of that calibre, but just their dedication to the rep program ... these guys don't get paid to play, they've got to back up today for their clubs and for what they've done and their buy-in to the Rebels' program this year, it's been unbelievable."
Bettridge is expecting a host of his players to be selected in the NSW Country team next week ahead of a clash with City later this year.
"It will be really good to see some of them boys, hopefully, get picked in that country side and test themselves," he said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
