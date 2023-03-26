Pressure is on for Labor to deliver on its promises to Hunter

The Hunter woke on Sunday morning to news that we have seven MPs in government and potentially four of those, including Maitland's Jenny Aitchison, in the Cabinet of the new NSW Minns Labor Government.
The Hunter has cried poor when it comes to key infrastructure investment in the region under successive NSW Coalition governments and it's more than just political slant from our local Labor MPs.
Leading lobby groups such as Business Hunter and Committee for the Hunter have railed against the Coalition government for withholding key infrastructure investment in the region.
Both Labor and the Coalition went into the election with a raft of promises, as the winners it will be up to Labor to deliver on them.
Labor promised during the campaign to build a new high school Huntlee in the seat of Upper Hunter.
In the seat of Maitland it has promised to give Maitland council an extra $1.8 million in emergency road repair funding for urgent works, put $15 million towards planning and early works for the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge, and pay $2.5 million to replace Melville Ford timber bridge.
Labor will also split $293,000 between 10 Maitland community groups.
It will also double the funding for local Landcare groups in Maitland including Bolwarra Landcare, Earthcare Park and Luskintyre Landcare group.
Labor's promises have been duly noted by the Maitland Mercury and we will do our duty over the next term of parliament to remind the government and our local MPs of their commitments.
All roads seemed to lead to Kurri Kurri this weekend with the wonderful Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival back bigger and better than ever after being hit by COVID.
With the Hunter Valley Airshow drawing thousands to Cessnock Airport as well, the local economy received a major boost and visitors and locals alike were reminded that the Hunter knows how to put on ripper events.
As for me, with the opening round of the Newcastle RL season and a Coalfields Derby between the Pickers and Bulldogs meant there was only one road to take and it was leading to The Graveyard.
A huge crowd and a wonderful tribute to Bulldogs great Johnny Sattler with a minutes silence across the ground among all in the crowd at his passing.
After a hard-hitting close first half, the Pickers showed why they are the reigning premiers.
- Acting editor Michael Hartshorn
