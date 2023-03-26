The Maitland Mercury

Pressure is on for Labor to deliver on its promises to Hunter

Updated March 27 2023 - 8:43am, first published 7:32am
Kate Washington gives her fellow Hunter Labor MPs Yasmin Catley, Jenny Aitchison, Sonia Hornery, Jodie Harrison and Tim Crakanthorp the thumbs-up in Newcastle on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter woke on Sunday morning to news that we have seven MPs in government and potentially four of those, including Maitland's Jenny Aitchison, in the Cabinet of the new NSW Minns Labor Government.

