Layzell closes in on Upper Hunter victory

We've seen a night of armageddon across the state. The people have spoken and they have said it's time for a change ... but I hope I have the opportunity to continue to represent the Upper Hunter.- Dave Layzell
Nationals MP Dave Layzell has told his supporters that he is feeling positive about the party's prospects of retaining the seat of Upper Hunter.
With 44 per cent of the vote counted at 10pm on Saturday, Mr Layzell had secured 52.5 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.
Counting was underway in the three large Singleton booths, which are likely to seal the result for the Nationals, when voting stopped.
"I do think we have a lot more results to come in. I would feel a lot more comfortable when we see those, particularly the Singleton booths," Mr Layzell told supporters at Singleton Showground.
"They look positive at the moment; I'm certainly not upset about where we are."
Despite looking increasingly likely to hold the seat, Mr Layzell acknowledged the mood for change across NSW.
"We've seen a night of armageddon across the state," he said.
"The people have spoken and they have said it's time for a change to a Labor government, but I hope I have the opportunity to continue to represent the Upper Hunter."
Meanwhile, Independent MP Greg Piper was returned in emphatic fashion in Lake Macquarie. But the resounding victory for Labor could deny Mr Piper the opportunity to hold the balance of power in the lower house as part of the three-man independent bloc which has propped up the minority Coalition government.
"I've spoken to Labor leader Chris Minns and congratulated him on what is an impressive victory for his party statewide. We're both looking forward to working more closely together in the new Parliament," Mr Piper wrote on his Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.