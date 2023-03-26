The Maitland Mercury
Nsw Election

Layzell closes in on Upper Hunter victory

By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:01am
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell with family and supporters in Singleton on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

We've seen a night of armageddon across the state. The people have spoken and they have said it's time for a change ... but I hope I have the opportunity to continue to represent the Upper Hunter.

- Dave Layzell

Nationals MP Dave Layzell has told his supporters that he is feeling positive about the party's prospects of retaining the seat of Upper Hunter.

