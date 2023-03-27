The Maitland Mercury
Chelsea Greguric scores five as Maitland Magpies trounce Warners Bay in NNSW NPLW

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Maitland's Chelsea Greguric (right) playing last year. She scored five goals as the Magpies defeated Warners Bay 19-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Striker Chelsea Greguric has scored five goals as Maitland Magpies trounced Warners Bay 19-0 in round four of NPLW Northern NSW at John Street Oval on Sunday.

