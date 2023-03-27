Striker Chelsea Greguric has scored five goals as Maitland Magpies trounced Warners Bay 19-0 in round four of NPLW Northern NSW at John Street Oval on Sunday.
The Magpies completely overwhelmed the Panthers and scored their first goal in the 4th minute.
Struggling to play out from the back and provide enough defensive pressure, Maitland continually ran through Warners Bay, scoring eight goals before the half-hour mark.
Maddy Howard continued her goal scoring form after scoring a brilliant long range free kick in round two.
She had four first-half goals to her name as the Magpies went into half-time leading 13-0.
Coach Keelan Hamilton was pleased to see the hard work at training pay off on the pitch.
"For us yesterday what made myself and I know the players happy too was the couple of things that we've been working on at training to improve," he said.
"In particular our positioning in the box in the front third and some of our movement in the front third, some of those things got put into real life.
"The second aspect was our level of professionalism, to be able to stick to our processes and perform at a good level.
It was a similar story in the second half as they banged in six more including a brilliant long range effort from left back Trinity Smith in added time.
A Maitland corner fell to midfielder Ainsley Childs who laid the ball back to Smith on the edge of the penalty area, her shot nestling in the top right corner.
"Really pleased for Trinity she's only a young person but she's been performing really well at training and in the reserve team and came on yesterday and scored a really good goal and we've got high hopes for her," Hamilton said.
Childs also scored four goals of her own in a day out for the Magpie attackers.
"I though the level of professionalism from our players was really good and I've also got to say full credit to Warners Bay too in tough circumstances, their players never gave up and kept trying to the end," Hamilton said,
Maitland will now turn their attention to a tougher opponent when they host undefeated Broadmeadow Magic this Sunday at Cooks Square Park.
Magic are coming off a three-all draw against Newcastle Olympic and occupy third on the ladder. Maitland are fifth after four rounds with two wins and two losses
