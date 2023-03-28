A packed Federation Centre was not enough to see the Maitland Mustangs home on Sunday afternoon going down 93-79 against Norths Bears in round three of the NBL1 East.
Last season's grand finalists, the Mustangs were unable to slow the Bears scoring and they led 44-39 at half time, pushing out to a 14 point lead heading into the last quarter.
Dan Millburn was a standout for the home side with 21 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Will Cranston-Lown could not provide the same influence on the match after his starring role in Canberra last weekend saw him claim player of the round honours.
He scored 16 points, although he was five from 17 in the field, and picked up two rebounds, seven assists, three steals and four blocks.
It was at the defensive end though where the Mustangs struggled with the Bears taking advantage in transition after some poor shot options.
Coach Luke Boyle said the performance was his side's worst of the season so far and hopes for a better effort in defence this weekend.
Boyle blamed two costly lapses in the second and third quarters when the Bears were able to go on quick scoring runs.
"They out hustled us a little bit which is again usually our play - you could see that they just wanted it more," he said.
"The disappointing part about that is we did a a fair bit of work around the transition.
"Especially trying to go from offence to defence fairly quickly and I think we did a good job in most parts but again it was bad shot selection from us that led to a lot of those transition baskets."
The Mustangs find themselves in 11th and play a vital game Saturday night at home when they face the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders.
The Spiders are in second last having suffered three losses to start the season and the Mustangs will be chasing a win to get their campaign back on track after starting with one win and three losses.
"This game coming up for us, we should really roll over these guys, they scored 37 points against the Centre of Excellence who we went into overtime with a couple of weeks ago," Boyle said.
"We'll be looking to the guys this week to really tighten up around defence but if we can get on top of these guys, to maintain that pressure throughout the game.
"We want to make sure that we do everything we can to stay on top of them right from the tip off."
