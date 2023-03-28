The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs beaten at home 93-79 by high flying Norths Bears in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Mathew Gray (right) attempts to block Canberra's Dhal Fieg. The Mustangs were defeated by Norths Bears in round three at the Federation Centre. Picture by Discovery One Photography
Maitland's Mathew Gray (right) attempts to block Canberra's Dhal Fieg. The Mustangs were defeated by Norths Bears in round three at the Federation Centre. Picture by Discovery One Photography

A packed Federation Centre was not enough to see the Maitland Mustangs home on Sunday afternoon going down 93-79 against Norths Bears in round three of the NBL1 East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.