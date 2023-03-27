Hunter dogs into Golden Easter Egg semi-finals

Five Hunter-trained dogs made it through to the Golden Easter Egg semi-finals (520m) with heat placings at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Scramjet, trained at Fern Bay by Ron Asquith, and Battle Born, prepared at Salt Ash by Stephen Davies, were second in heats nine and three respectively to lead the way.
Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen qualified two runners - Hurricane's Fury and Belmont Bullet - with thirds in the third and fifth of the 10 qualifiers.
Ritza Donna, for Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson, was the other Hunter semi-finalist after coming third in heat two.
The contingent were among 32 to make the four semi-finals at the track this Saturday night. The $300,000 Golden Easter Egg final will be held on April 8.
At The Gardens on Saturday night, Davidson had a double with Brandy Brockie and Impress Rocks.
On Monday night, two heats of the Maitland Gold Collar are part of a 10-race card.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
