Norths Bears beat Maitland 73-50 as slow start stalls Mustangs in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
The Mustangs in action last year. Maitland went down 73-50 to Norths Bears on Sunday at the Federation Centre. Picture by Maitland Mustangs

A poor start proved the deciding factor as the Maitland Mustangs were defeated 73-50 against Norths Bears in round three of the NBL1 East at the Federation Centre on Sunday.

