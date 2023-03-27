A poor start proved the deciding factor as the Maitland Mustangs were defeated 73-50 against Norths Bears in round three of the NBL1 East at the Federation Centre on Sunday.
Back home after a couple of weeks on the road, the Mustangs were sluggish in the opening term as the Bears raced out to a 23-5 quarter time lead.
A high turnover count and some ill-directed shooting to start the match made the task of playing catch-up too great against a high-quality opponent sitting fifth on the competition ladder.
The Mustangs settled in the second quarter to match the Bears going into half-time trailing 38-21.
A strong third quarter kept them in the contest before the Bears again grabbed the ascendency, winning the final quarter 16-7.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz called on his starting five to improve from the opening tip-off.
"The starting five needs to play better, they were mainly responsible for the game getting away from us there early," he said.
"Obviously the starts of games are important and there's a couple of games we've let slip early and been chasing for the whole game.
"Canberra was one and Norths yesterday was another so we need to tidy that up."
Shakera Reilly hit 15 points, nine rebounds and had one assist for the Mustangs while Daila Walker scored 10 points, two rebounds and an assist in good minutes off the bench.
"Daila Walker played her best game for the season, she had 10 points and provided a good effort out there," Wawszkowicz said.
"Ella Bendeich was on her debut and we threw her in there in the third quarter and she did a great job, so her position will solidify as a result of those few minutes."
Wawszkowicz said poor shooting and turnovers were a concern and would be a focus this week when the team looks for it's second win of the season
"They're a classy outfit and we knew that, once again we came closer than we have for quite some time against them but eventually we want to turn those closer games into wins," he said of the loss to the Bears.
"Fifty is not a score we can win many games with, we know that, our defence held together pretty well really.
"They hit 73, last year in both games they were in the 90's."
The Mustangs host the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders this Saturday and Wawszkowicz knows the Sydney team will be desperate to register their first win of the season.
"We take nothing for granted, we only won three games last year so getting the second one on the board is really important and Hornsby will see it as an opportunity to get their first win," he said.
"We've got to make sure we take that away from them early - these kinds of games if you have a slow start the other team gets the jump and their confidence goes up and it becomes hard to peg back."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.