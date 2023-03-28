Today marks 40 years since Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales came to Maitland on March 29, 1983.
Much to the delight of the huge crowd that lined High Street, the couple took time to shake hands and address those who came out to greet them.
The famous pair attended a state reception at Maitland Town Hall, and signed the City of Maitland Visitors' Book outside the council administration building in High Street.
At the time, The Mercury reported "Diana won many hearts when she took the time out to chat with locals as the couple walked through High Street".
