The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Photos

Photos from Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Diana Maitland visit in March 1983

Updated March 29 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today marks 40 years since Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales came to Maitland on March 29, 1983.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.