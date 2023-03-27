Maitland City Council deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin is pushing for the city to be a regional NSW tidy town as a way of building community pride.
Cr Griffin has tabled a notice of motion to be discussed at Tuesday night's meeting calling on the establishment of a committee.
The Maitland Tidy Towns Committee would would include both councillors and community members and propose initiatives around sustainability, litter prevention, heritage and culture and community spirit.
"Tidy Towns provides the perfect opportunity to engage our citizens, as well as instilling a sense of community pride in our city," Cr Griffin said.
"Having attended the recent Tidy Town Awards in Singleton, you could see the difference it made to residents of the Singleton Shire."
If adopted the council will investigate options before returning with a report to a council meeting by September.
